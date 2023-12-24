Gaza death toll at 20,258 on 78th day of war

The ministry issued its statement on Saturday night, saying that 53,688 people have also been injured in Gaza since the Israeli regime unleashed its war 78 days ago.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 201 people lost their lives and 368 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes, according to the ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry raised the alarm about an unimaginable catastrophe in the strip if more aid is not allowed into the territory.

“The occupiers are still using medical aid as a weapon to take more lives in the Gaza Strip. The enemy should be forced into allowing aid into Gaza before we enter an unimaginable disaster,” Ashraf al-Qudra said.

He said that 1,000 aid trucks are required to enter Gaza daily in order for the people there to meet their needs. That’s while, he added, 70 trucks a day are currently bringing aid to the territory.

The spokesman also said hospitals, including those in the southern city of Rafah, are struggling to treat the wounded due to a severe shortage of medical supplies.

