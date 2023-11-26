Expert explains challenges facing the Tories

“The appointment of the new British Foreign Secretary may be intended to calm the Conservative Party, and it is even possible that he can change the internal environment of his party,” Maki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

According to the expert, the possibility of the UK holding early parliamentary elections in 2024 has become stronger.

Maki said, “Rishi Sunak has a good understanding of the economic structure of the UK, and for this reason, he instilled high hopes in the public opinion for the success of his economic strategies but the problem is that when he took office, we witnessed important issues, including the beginning of the Gaza war.”

He added, “Sunak is leading the British cabinet at a time when David Cameron has been chosen as his foreign secretary and this is while many supporters of Brexit have backed down from their vote against the European Union. The people of this country want to return to the European Union.”

Maki noted, “I don't think it is possible for Britain to return to the European Union, but what will be important is that the current performance of the London cabinet led by Rishi Sunak paints a bleak prospect in front of the members of the Conservative Party.”

