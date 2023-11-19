Israeli is in a complete deadlock in Gaza: Expert

Reza Mirabiyan told ILNA that Israel knows very well that it cannot stay in Gaza any longer, and as it moves forward, we see an increase in the casualties of the Zionist army in Gaza.

“Israel has abandoned any legal, humanitarian, and political criteria and now it has reached a point where the Jews of America and other countries of the world have protested against these actions of Tel Aviv and separated themselves from the Zionist thinking,” he noted.

The expert emphasized that all these issues clearly show that Israel is in a complete deadlock and they can neither stop the war nor continue it beyond the current situation.

Washington also does not agree with the continuation of this process and wants the Gaza war to come to an end as soon as possible so that their costs can be reduced, he concluded.

