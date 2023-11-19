Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on UN-run school in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least 50 people were killed in the strike at the school inside the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday.

The UNRWA-run facility served as a shelter for hundreds of Palestinians seeking refuge from relentless Israeli attacks.

Tamara Alrifai, a spokesperson for UNRWA, said she saw “devastating” footage from the aftermath of the bombing in Jabalia, a refugee camp that has repeatedly come under Israeli strikes over the past few weeks.

“I’m still waiting for reports directly from my colleagues in Gaza, but what we’re seeing is another one of these horrific incidents, where civilians, people who sought shelter in a protected UN building are paying the price,” she told Al Jazeera.

Civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, mosques, and schools, has borne the burnt of relentless Israeli air raids since the regime launched the ongoing war against Gaza on October 7.

At least 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in the attacks, mostly women and children.

