Israeli raids leave over 8k Palestinian students martyred, wounded

The Al Arabiya TV channel quoted Palestinian sources as declaring a news statistic of students who have been martyred and injured by the Israeli regime in Gaza since October 7.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 3,141 students in Gaza and the West Bank as well as 130 teachers and other education staff were martyred since the beginning of the Israeli regime's attacks in October.

The report added that some 4,863 students, including 4,613 in the Gaza Strip and 250 in the West Bank, were injured as a result of the Israeli attacks since the start of the 2023 war.

The Israeli regime also detained 67 students, all of whom were residing in the West Bank.

The Israeli aggressors fully demolished 45 schools in Gaza, the report said, adding that 50 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were also targeted by the regime’s military forces.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics also reported that all schools throughout the Gaza Strip have been closed since the beginning of the relentless strikes, which deprived almost 608,000 students of the right to education.

The UNRWA designated 145 buildings and 70 public schools as shelters in the Gaza Strip for those who have been displaced as a result of the ongoing aggression.

The number of Palestinian martyrs of the Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached 11,240, comprising 4,630 children and 3,130 women.

