Expert explains why U.S. is opposing ceasefire in Gaza

“The U.S. president has thrown the ball into Israel’s court and said that the main and final decision-maker regarding the ground invasion of Gaza is Israel,” Sadr Alhoseini said. “Washington is now worried about the current situation of Tel Aviv more than before.”

He added, “In this regard, it should be noted that the United States is opposing ceasefire in Gaza because they want to prevent the advances of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance.”

According to the expert, Israel, and the U.S. will accept a ceasefire only when they are able to act on their allegation that they have destroyed Hamas. “For this reason, the Zionist regime is seeking to uplift the morale of the people in the occupied territories whose spirit has suffered a blow from the recent failures,” he continued.

The other reason for the delay in ground attack, the expert said, is the high field and political costs, which have led Israel to postpone the ground invasion several times.

The expert also said that Israel is slowly moving toward calming its public opinion and pushing the idea that there is no way but to accept a ceasefire. In parallel, the Netanyahu government will work to address swapping captives to calm the situation but they will incur a lot of costs, the expert said.