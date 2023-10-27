Massive rocket attack by the Palestinian resistance against Tel Aviv

The Palestinian resistance forces targeted Gaza, Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem, Jaffa, and the central areas of occupied Palestine with their rocket attacks.

According to this report, the missile attack siren sounded in Tel Aviv, Holon, Elled, Rishon Letzion, Ramat Hasharon, Ramat Gan, Beit Degan, Gefataim, Or Yehuda, Kfar Chabad and Ben Gurion Airport.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced that these missile attacks were carried out in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime reported that at least 10 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Gush Dan and Tel Aviv.

Hebrew sources reported the fall of a number of rockets in the Rahfut area south of Tel Aviv.