17 Palestinians martyred in Israeli fresh air strikes

According to the Al Jazeera TV network, the Ministry of Interior and National Security of the Palestinian Authority declared that the Zionist regime has intensified airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

A building in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah district of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, was pounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Interior and National Security also announced that in another airstrike in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, several Palestinians were martyred and injured.

Moreover, the occupying regime pounded areas near Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, which caused a fire in that region.