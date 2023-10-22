Cairo meeting was a diplomatic show: Expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Jafar Qanadbashi evaluated the recent Cairo meeting on Palestine, saying that it should be interpreted in the context of the emergency efforts of the West to prevent the general change of the political and military equations in the region.

A higher will than Cairo and the Arab countries is behind this meeting, which shows that the West is extremely worried about the current situation of the Zionist regime, he said.

The expert noted that the Cairo meeting was held to calm public opinion, and the opening of the Rafah crossing was done in the same direction and to calm public opinion.