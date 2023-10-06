Iranian Labour News Agency

Terrorist attack on Syria military academy

​A terrorist drone attack on a graduation ceremony of Syrian officers left at least seven killed and several others injured.

According to Al Ekhbariya satellite TV channel, some terrorist groups carried out a drone strike on the graduation ceremony of officers at the War College in Homs Governorate, Syria.

In the terrorist attack that took place after the end of the graduation ceremony, a large number of people were injured.

Some media outlets reported that seven Syrians were killed in the attack. More details about the terrorist attack are yet to be released.

