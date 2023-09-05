The Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un abd rge DPRK Today

Seventy-five years have passed since the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was founded on September 9, Juche 37 (1948) as the first democratic state in the East.

Under the wise leadership of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il, Juche Korea dynamically advanced along the road of socialism under the uplifted banner of independence. Now it continues to develop holding the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un at the highest post.

Recently the DPRK has brought about a succession of great events of special significance and remarkable achievements. It owes this success to the seasoned and refined leadership of Kim Jong Un who unfolded a grand plan for building a powerful socialist country and indicated the path for bolstering up the country’s defence capabilities.

Thanks to the policy of the DPRK aimed at providing the people with more affluent and civilized lives, the land of the country has assumed a new appearance, modern industrial establishments have sprung up, and the new history of “gold mountains,” “gold fields” and “gold seas” has been created.

Kim Jong Un takes good care of all the people with his warm affection and tender feelings and gives top and absolute priority to their interests. Under his detailed guidance, new streets, villages, schools and recreation grounds mushroomed in all parts of the country and people’s happy laughter and singing continued to resound even in the face of such unprecedented manifold hardships as the extreme moves of the hostile forces to suffocate the DPRK, unexpected pandemic crisis and devastating natural disasters.

The DPRK has formulated lines and policies in line with the aspirations and demands of its people and its actual conditions, achieved its prosperity and demonstrated its might throughout the world. As in the past, so in the future, too, it will win victory in building a powerful socialist nation, enjoying the absolute support and trust of the people.