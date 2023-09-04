Netanyahu wants ‘immediate expulsion’ of Eritreans from occupied territories

Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to immediately deport Eritrean asylum seekers after more than a hundred people were injured in clashes with police on Saturday, the National News reported.

Following a ministers' meeting in occupied lands, Netanyahu hit out at the Supreme Court for blocking deportations and said he would start deporting “rioters” immediately.

“There remains the serious problem of the illegal infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv and other places, but what happened yesterday crossed a red line,” he said. “This disturbance, the bloodshed, these are things that we cannot tolerate."

“We are seeking strong steps against the rioters, including the immediate expulsion of those who took part. It is hard for me to understand why we would have a problem with those who declare that they support the regime; they certainly cannot claim refugee status.”

Netanyahu vowed to update plans “to repatriate all of the remaining illegal infiltrators from the State of Israel”, adding: "This is the purpose of our meeting today."

Israeli media reported at least 150 people were injured in the clashes, while the police said 27 officers were injured.

Three protesters were shot by live rounds after police officers said they felt “real danger to their lives”.