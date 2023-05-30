For Bright and Rosy Future of Children: DPRK

-World of Fatherly Affection Engraved in the International Children’s Day

Today is the international children’s day, which is commemorated by many countries in the world to oppose all sorts of evil practices, safeguard the peace, and promote the happiness and health of children.

The international society has shown deep attention and devoted great efforts to the issue of children for more than 70 years, but numerous children are still suffering from poverty and destitution, and fading away, falling victim to violent crime and all social evils.

Recently, UNICEF and the International Labor Organization have revealed that more than 22 million children are distressed annually with all kinds of diseases including pneumonia with more than 800 000 of children under 5 years old among them losing their life, and that nearly 152 million children are forced into child labor.

Even in the Western countries boasting of the material prosperity, more than 13 million children are reportedly starving and the number of children in poverty reaches more than 9 million.

But a brilliant reality is unfolded today in the DPRK where the issue of children which was so much desired by the international society was resolved to perfection thanks to the great devotion of the respected comrade Kim Jong Un who is opening up the world of the most beautiful love for posterity.

Whenever the international children’s day comes around, the people’s hearts are deeply moved by the story of love for posterity which goes down with the cheerful and happy laughter of our children.

The respected comrade Kim Jong Un, considerate of the feelings of the kindergarten children without parents who would long for parent’s love, visited the Pyongyang Children’s Home on June 1, 2014. He gave them overcautious paternal love, giving a big hand to the singing children and doing the children favor, who asked him to stick a straw, holding out a yogurt box.

On this day, he said that we should take good care of the parentless children so that they can always grow up cheerfully and become famous scientists, athletes, artistes, soldiers and even heroes. He also made a promise that he would see to it that modern Baby Home and Children’s Home are built and that he would meet them again at the newly built Children’s Home.

When the respected comrade Kim Jong Un visited the newly built Wonsan Baby Home and Children’s Home on the international children’s day next year, he said in excitement that our country is the only one where the Party and state take full responsibility for the upbringing parentless children, that Wonsan Baby Home and Children’s Home are the witnesses which demonstrate the true picture of socialism of our own style which can neither be imitated nor made by capitalism, and that another asset for our children has been made.

Thanks to the fatherly love which finds the true worth of life and happiness in children’s laughter, modern schoolchildren’s camps, palaces and children hospital equipped with modern medical facilities are now built in the best places of the country and a new history of love is opened on this land where it has become a state policy to supply schoolchildren with uniform, school things and dairy products.

The world of parental affection marked with the international children’s day will be inherited forever, and the future of our children will always be bright and rosy under the beam of great sun.

-Fatherly Love Permeated in Toys

Standing at the center of Pyongyang in the Mansudae area is the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store - a retail outlet for our children and schoolboys and girls.

The Pyongyang Children’s Department Store, booming all year round, is also permeated with the tender love of a father who is determined to pick a star from the sky for our children.

On May 30, 2012, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited unnoticed the Children’s Department Store which was at the height of rebuilding.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un acquainted himself in detail with the progress of rebuilding as well as the plan for management of the store after its reopening. He then asked the accompanying officials about how they are going to manufacture and supply the goods for children to the department store.

After hearing the report that they had already given directive on the supply of goods to the relevant units, he said that this department store should sell all kinds of goods necessary for the children including stationeries, children’s wear, sports equipment and toys, enabling people to buy even the goods that are not available in other places.

He also emphasized that many kinds of intellect-building toys conducive to the children’s cognitive development and understanding of scientific principles should be manufactured and supplied in line with the developing trend of the world.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the department store once again on July 2, just ahead of its completion. While taking a view of the toys piled up on every display shelf, he pointed at a toy car and asked the staff to make it move.

Looking at the wind-up toy, he said that we must manufacture many remote control toys as the level of children is getting much higher, and personally took every necessary measure for its production.

Then he made a promise of love to send jigsaw puzzles and other intellect-building toys necessary for the cognitive development of children.

Now, the department store is full of various products for children and schoolchildren including clothes, shoes, sports equipment, toys and school requisites. There are also plenty of toys needed for cognitive development of children such as picture books with voice recognition that illiterate children can easily handle and learn by themselves. And the specially-furnished playgrounds on every floor are crowded with children who are laughing happily and loudly in their jolly mood as well as their parents who are being drawn into the children’s world.

Indeed, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is a benevolent leader of the people who is shaping the future of the country, putting his heart and soul into even a single piece of children’s plaything. He is also a dear father of all families across the country, who spares nothing for children. That is why, parents who visit the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store with their children, cannot repress their gratitude towards him.

Thanks to the warm sunshine of the dear father who wishes to shape the future of the country with scientific upbringing of the country’s flower buds from their tender age, dreams and ideals of our children are coming into full blossom, and the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store is booming as a treasury of our children and favorite service center of their parents, telling till today the love and the legend.

-Mt. Myohyang Tells a New Legend

Along with spring, which makes everything come to life, children’s long-awaited camping season has come.

Under the warm love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who regards children as kings and queens of the country and spares nothing for posterity, our children are enjoying camping at children’s camps built in many scenic spots of the country. At the camps, they learn and experience many things that cannot be acquired at school.

10 years ago, on May 19, 2013, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un took a picture of love with children at Myohyangsan Children’s Mountaineering Camp to be handed down from generation after generation.

Even though it was Sunday, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the camp to see the beloved children. Looking back on the immortal exploits of President Kim Il Sung who saw that a children’s camp was built in Mt. Myohyang area for the children in Pyongyang who do not know well about mountains and personally chose the site for the camp, he recalled with deep emotion the history of love written by the President who built children’s camps in many beautiful places of the country for the children.

On that day, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un learnt about the camping life of the members of the Children’s Union, looking around many places of the camp including bedroom, dissemination room for mountaineering, Children’s Union meeting room, dining room and hall. He spent a lot of time putting forward the tasks and methods for improving the administration and management of the camp as required by the new era and mapping out a grand plan to wonderfully transform the camp.

While looking around the dining room, however, he suddenly asked where the children at the camp are as he could not see even one of them.

Having heard that the children were climbing the mountain, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un warmly said that if the children got to know that we went back without seeing them, they might be very disappointed, and that we should wait until the children return and have photographs taken with them. Then he spared his valuable time to wait for the children and had a photo session with them.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un embraced in his bosom the children jumping up and down in tears out of dreamlike happiness, and had a photo session with them after cheering them to stop crying, saying that they should not cry if they want to look better in the photos. Our people and children still remember the benevolent image of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un on that day.

Like this, Mt. Myohyang which is famous for many scenic places and legends came to have another legend.

Indeed, under such a great and warm fatherly love, camps situated in the scenic spots across the country including Mt. Ryongak, Mt. Myohyang and Songdowon underwent great changes in their appearances, and there highly reverberates the song by our children - We are the Happiest in the World.





