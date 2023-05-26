West doesn’t want to separate China from global economy: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has said that Washington is trying to control China based on the components of the U.S. but the Western powers don’t want to separate China completely from the economic powers club.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mehdi Motaharnia evaluated the anti-China approaches by the U.S., saying that the approaches of the U.S. and its European partners toward China are in fact based on reducing the threats of this country in the international system.

The West finally want to put China on the confrontation list as the top threat to the world but the seven world’s industrial countries don’t want to separate China from the global economic club and they want to cooperate with Beijing, the expert continued.

The U.S. believes that China can be raised as a threat to the free world and it should be controlled through diplomacy, he concluded.

