Under the Great Leadership: DPRK

General Secretary Kim Jong Un presides over the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

-Soaring Korea and Its Factor

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a small country in the East, is increasing its might with each passing day.

As a world political power and a military power, it is rapidly developing its economy and advancing towards a socialist power.

Excellent tradition overcomes all difficulties

Korea’s politics, economy, culture, military and all other spheres have a common tradition that is permeated with one another, a tradition created in the period of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle to win back the country lost to the Japanese imperialists.

Under the leadership of President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994), the Korean revolutionaries launched an anti-Japanese armed struggle with no state backing or assistance from a regular army. They wrested weapons from the enemy to arm themselves, and solved military uniforms, provisions and daily necessities by their own efforts. They also made powerful Yongil bombs with empty hands to fight against the Japanese imperialists.

Here is an example telling how arduous the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle was.

From early December 1938 to the end of March 1939, the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (KPRA) made an arduous march under the leadership of Kim Il Sung. At that time, the Japanese imperialists tried to annihilate the KPRA by mobilizing huge troops. The guerrillas had to make their way through waist-deep snow in the biting cold of 40 degrees below zero and march forward while fighting against the enemy several times and sometimes over 20 times a day. Their military uniforms had been worn out, their shoes ripped out, and they ran out of food and salt. Extreme fatigue and diseases attacked the guerrillas. However, they braved all difficulties and thus became winners in the arduous march. Finally in August 1945, they liberated their country.

The spirit of self-reliance, fortitude and indomitable spirit created during the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle has now become the tradition of the Korean people with which they carry forward generation after generation.

Sanctions and blockade of the hostile forces against the DPRK, world-sweeping health crisis, natural disasters and other ordeals and hardships facing the country at present are unprecedentedly harsh. But its people think that the current difficulties are nothing compared to those in the days of the anti-Japanese armed struggle, and that they can overcome all difficulties by their own efforts. They are now advancing vigorously, full of confidence and optimism.

Unshakable faith, clear-cut line

The DPRK has advanced forward with the Juche idea as its firm faith that man is the master of his destiny and he has the strength to carve out his own destiny. As it has maintained the Juche-oriented principle of dealing with and solving all problems in keeping with its actual conditions while firmly believing in the strength of its own people, the country could carry out in a unique way two social revolutions to suit its actual conditions, not on the basis of established theories, and build an independent national economy even in the face of pressure from the great-power chauvinists. In the difficult period of1990s, it strictly held fast to the socialist principles and opened a broad avenue for building a powerful country.

It is the unshakable faith of the DPRK to invariably advance along the road of Juche-oriented socialism. General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the Workers’ Party of Korea, in his policy speech delivered at the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK in September 2022, stressed the need to build a socialist power on the strength of self-reliance.

Today the country is steadily laying a foundation for sustained development of the economy on the principle of self-reliance and self-development. Construction of an energy-saving oxygen blast furnace and establishment of a C1 chemical industry base go full steam ahead. Factories and enterprises are being updated with homemade CNC machines. Subway trains, buses and tramcars made by their own technology are running along the streets, and new-type tractors and other modern farm machines are running on farm fields. In the present five-year plan period for the national economic development, efforts are made to readjust and reinforce the independent national economy to guarantee the sustained development of the economy.

Single-hearted unity is the greatest might

The single-hearted unity in which all the people are closely united behind the WPK and the leader is the might peculiar to the DPRK.

In May 2022, the epidemic prevention system of the state was switched over to the top-level emergency anti-epidemic system, and strict blockade and isolation measures were taken. At that time, the Korean people fought in unity and won the war against COVID-19. As the WPK has administered such people-oriented policies as supplying dairy products to children across the country at the state’s expense and providing them with new school uniforms, satchels and school things and other people with even one more better thing under the difficult circumstances, the people could be united closely behind their leader.

The Korean people have absolutely supported the policies set forth by General Secretary Kim Jong Un and translated them into brilliant reality. The DPRK has won a historic victory to completely put an end to the nuclear threat of the hostile forces in a matter of a few years as all its people have supported the policies of the WPK in single-minded unity. Nothing is greater than the strength of people with one aspiration. Thanks to this single-hearted unity, the DPRK advances vigorously towards a socialist power even in the face of challenges and difficulties.

A great leader builds a powerful country

The leadership of General Secretary Kim Jong Un is the most important factor which enables the DPRK to emerge as a powerful country.

In every period and at every stage of the state development, he has indicated the path ahead of his country and wisely led the Party and the people to this end. He, possessed of steadfast faith, matchless courage and grit, ensures that epoch-making victories have been brought about in succession to raise the strategic position of his country onto the highest level

The international community is unanimously praising him as a strong leader as he is proudly administering independent diplomacy with big powers without making an inch of concession as regards the sovereignty of his country and the interests of his people.

Today, the DPRK, under his leadership, has drawn up not only the immediate development plan but mid- and long-term plans with an eye to 50 and 100 years, and is implementing them one by one. As he, who possesses outstanding wisdom of foreseeing the distant future, meticulous organizing ability and power of strenuous execution, leads his people, the DPRK is making a leap forward unperturbed by difficulties and ordeals.

It is as clear as noonday that the DPRK will emerge as a socialist power in the near future.

-DPRK and Major Events in 2022

2022 was a year fraught with unprecedentedly harsh trials and challenges for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The country, however, did not flinch back, but achieved epochal changes all year round. The following are some of the typical events that took place in the country in 2022.

Ever-lasting Future of the Workers’ Party of Korea Guaranteed

In October 2022, Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the WPK, gave a commemorative lecture at the Central Cadres Training School of the WPK.

Noting that the WPK which had recorded a nearly-80-year history in power, was faced with a responsible time when it should continue the history for all eternity, he said that what is important for a socialist ruling party in guaranteeing its future development is to firmly maintain its intrinsic duty and principle in its activities, without losing the pivot for development in any environment and conditions. Continuing that it is necessary to intensify the effort to rally the entire Party around its Central Committee with a single mind, keep its root deep among the masses of the working people and secure the trust of all the people, he defined political, organizational, ideological, discipline and work-style upbuilding as the orientation of the building of the WPK in the new era.

His lecture was of historic significance in that it served as an occasion for renewed intensification and development of the building of the socialist ruling Party.

State Policy on Nuclear Forces Enshrined in Law

The Seventh Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK held in September 2022 adopted the law, titled, On the DPRK's Policy on the Nuclear Forces.

Through the adoption of the law, the country declared at home and abroad that its possession of the war deterrent as a means for national defence was legalized, clearly demonstrating the independent resolve of the government of the Republic and its staunch will to defend its sovereignty and interest.

The event made the peace-loving stand of the government and its policy on the nation’s nuclear forces more transparent and legitimate. By enshrining the policy in law, it drew a line of no retreat regarding its nuclear weapons, a treasured sword for defending peace which it had obtained overcoming all manner of hardships, so there would no longer be any bargaining over them.

Demonstration of the Nation’s Comprehensive Might

On April 25, 2022, a grand military parade was held in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in celebration of the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army.

The column of honorary cavalrymen led the parade. It was followed by the column of soldiers representing the guerrilla army in the period of the anti-Japanese armed struggle, which is the first generation of the Republic’s armed forces; a column of the Korean People’s Army in the days of the Fatherland Liberation War, which had created an unheard-of military miracle of defeating atomic bomb with rifle; columns of the ground force, navy, air force, strategic force, special operations force, corps units and military academies of various levels of the KPA, revolutionary schools, provincial Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the Ministry of State Security, the Public Security Forces, emergency epidemic prevention workers, mechanized units and latest missiles.

While columns of powerful weapons passed through the parade ground demonstrating the true image of the country’s defence capabilities, jet fighters decorated with bright illuminations made minimum-altitude flights and displayed such aeronautics as zooming over the square. The parade was brought to its breathtaking climax when the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17 heaved into sight.

Miracle in the History of International Healthcare

In May 2022 the DPRK put in place a highest-level emergency anti-epidemic system after omicron variant entered its territory. All the country was locked down by region and unit, and strict anti-epidemic measures were taken.

Kim Jong Un led the anti-epidemic campaign. He convened major meetings of the WPK Central Committee in succession and took prompt measures against the situation. He urgently dispatched the KPA medics to Pyongyang and visited places related with the anti-epidemic work to acquaint himself with the situation. He even donated his household medicines for families in difficult conditions.

According to a report, he examined 1 772 documents with a total number of 22 956 pages during the 90-odd-day period of the highest-level emergency anti-epidemic system.

Under his wise guidance, the DPRK could defuse the public health crisis in a little more than 90 days, and this was a miracle unheard-of in the history of international healthcare.

Creations Made in the Face of Challenges

In 2022 the DPRK registered many remarkable successes in spite of the hostile forces’ tenacious moves to stifle it and sudden public health crisis.

On April 11, 2022 Songhwa Street with 10 000 flats was inaugurated as the first entity in the programme for the comprehensive development of Korean-style socialism. It was followed by the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District, a luxurious residential area for the ordinary working people.

In June the renovated local-industry factories in Kimhwa County were commissioned, heralding the era when the countryside is transformed.

August witnessed the completion of the large-scale Orangchon Power Station composed of several dams and multi-tier power station units. About 20 days later a large-scale sodium carbonate production line was newly built in the Namhung Youth Chemical Complex, conducive to putting the chemical industry on the Juche basis.

In October the world-class Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm was completed in a short span of about 230 days since the start of its construction. About ten days later the Taesongsan Ice-cream Factory was brought to completion. Its construction was a priority project in the people-oriented policy of the WPK.

In November the first-stage project for renovating the Kumsong Tractor Factory was completed, which proved to be a big stride in the effort for laying the foundations for powerfully propelling rural rejuvenation in the new era.

New Appearance of Rural Rejuvenation

As part of an effort to realize the grand programme for rural rejuvenation in the new era advanced by Kim Jong Un, the DPRK launched in 2022 a campaign for housing construction in the countryside for radically changing the appearance of all the rural villages across the country.

The WPK and the DPRK government ensure that necessary materials are supplied to each city and county for housing construction in the rural areas. As a result, ideal socialist villages sprang up in many areas by the end of 2022, and farmers moved to new houses.

In September 5 500 modern farm machines were provided to South Hwanghae Province, the largest grain producer of the country.

Powerful Deterrent Demonstrated

The scale of the hostile forces’ nuclear war games targeting the DPRK reached its climax in 2022. Their joint maritime exercise, anti-submarine exercise, missile defence exercise, maritime manoeuvring exercise and Vigilant Storm aggravated the tension on the Korean peninsula.

To cope with the enemy’s provocation, the KPA conducted powerful military operations. It staged military exercises including drills of the units for the operation of tactical nukes, strike drills of frontline long-range artillery sub-units and flying corps and large-scale combined air-strike drill of the air force. These exercises clearly showed that the more tenacious the enemy’s military provocations were, the more thoroughgoing and merciless the DPRK’s countermeasures would be.

The country successfully test-fired hypersonic missile, new-type tactical guided weapon, strategic cruise missile and new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17, demonstrating its enormous might for firmly guaranteeing the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and the rest of northeast Asia.

-Agricultural Workers Move into New Houses on East Coast

A gigantic vegetable production base was built on the coast of the East Sea of Korea as a new innovative entity for rural prosperity.

Residents in the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm village moved into new houses.

The modern greenhouse farm forms remarkable harmony with over 1 000 distinctively-designed dwelling houses, schools, a hall of culture and comprehensive public welfare establishments block by block so as to ensure that agricultural workers enjoy a new life in the ideal socialist rural village good to work and live in.

