Saudi Arabia isn’t committed to any obligations: Expert

An expert on the Middle East has said that the efforts of the Omani delegation are to establish a stable ceasefire between Riyadh and Yemen but the experience has shown that Saudi Arabia is not committed to any of its obligations.

Today’s condition governing Yemen is not war nor peace conditions, Hassan Hanizade told ILNA, saying that today’s condition in Yemen is the result of seven years of a cruel war that Mohammad Bin Salman has imposed against the people of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia didn’t make any achievement whether in the military fields or in the security and political arenas during the seven years of the war in Yemen which was fought with the participation of regional and international coalitions, he noted.

The efforts of the Omani delegation is to establish a stable ceasefire between Saudi Arabia and Yemen but the experience has shown that Riyadh doesn’t adhere to any of its commitments, he said.

“Without an international guarantor for the stability of the ceasefire, Riyadh will attack Yemen once again in a good opportunity and will change the situation again,” he added.

