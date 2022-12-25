Daily Mail: Britons who sheltered Ukrainians are seeking their homes back

Britons hosting refugees from Ukraine are under severe pressure due to the economic crisis, which prompts them to stop their offers, the Daily Mail writes.

And according to Kate Daniels of the Family Therapy Association, which supports British hosts, some "patrons" are desperate about what will happen over Christmas and New Year's. "They want their homes back, and that's fair enough," she said.

For his part, Adis Sech, a specialist at the Charitable Center for Workers' Rights, spoke about the existing problems and said: "Everyone is worried about the high cost of living.. People do not want to host other families, while they can hardly support their families."

In March, the UK authorities launched the Homes for Ukraine programme, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to provide free temporary housing to refugees from Ukraine, with compensation paid to these individuals and associations.

