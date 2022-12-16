Systematic corruption took place under al-Khadhimi: expert

An expert on Iraq has said that in the three years of the government of the former prime minister of Iraq, systemic corruption happened, which we can say had never happened in the previous governments of Iraq.

Evaluating news about the widespread corruption in the previous government of Iraq and the arrest of people close to Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Qays Quraishi told ILNA that the confrontations that are taking place today between the government of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani with Al-Kadhimi's relatives are more technical than political.

He claimed that Al-Kadhimi has taken refuge at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, adding that one Iraqi parliament member has said that the former prime minister has taken refuge at the military base of the U.S. in Iraq.

“I believe that in a short period of time we will witness the holding of trial sessions of people involved in the extensive corruption of the previous government,” he added.

The political life of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has come to an end and today with the revelation of his corruption, no one will support him, the expert said.

