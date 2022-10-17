Happy Children in DPRK

General Secretary Kim Jong Un makes a speech at the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and Kang Pan Sok Revolutionary School on October 2, 2022

-Blessed Children

Happy laughter of our children is resounding endlessly through the schoolchildren’s palaces and camps built across the country by the motherly Party’s benevolent love for posterity and future which is devoted to the future of the fatherland.

Although everything was scarce after the liberation, President Kim Il Sung regarded bringing up the new generation as the most important work related to the future destiny of the country and nation, and he saw to it that a children’s palace was built at the Jangdae Hill located at the center of Pyongyang City by using the precious fund donated by patriotic business people.

Since then, more than 210 palaces, camps and halls for children have been built throughout the country thanks to the President’s lofty view on posterity and children of the whole country are developing their talents to hearts’ content there.

Until the last moment of his life, the President adorned this land with heartwarming legend of love for the future of the fatherland unknown to the world. Carrying on the President’s noble will, Chairman Kim Jong Il protected the laughter of our children pushing ahead with his revolutionary leadership even skipping over his sleep and meal in the 1990s - a period of harsh trial caused by the isolating and stifling attempts of the allied imperialist force and consecutive natural disasters.

The song “General and Children” sings about the Chairman continuing his front-line journey to Chol Pass, Mt. Osong, Panmunjom and Cho Islet and children happily camping at children’s camps built on scenic spots. This song tells as it is how the bright and cheerful laughter of our children was protected during the grave hard times, the forced march.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who embodies the noble view on posterity and future of President Kim Il Sung and General Kim Jong Il provided wise leadership to brilliantly modernize the comprehensive extracurricular education facilities for schoolchildren and the seedbed of talent education in conformity with the requirements of the new century.

Thanks to his love for posterity to bring up our children as a competent revolutionary talents and pillars in building a powerful socialist country with ample knowledge, high morality and strong body, Songdowon International Children’s Camp and Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace were reconstructed and modernized in May 2014 and November 2015 respectively, and a lot of children and pupils from every corner of the country – from the northern extremity to the area of demarcation line – and also all the children from revolutionary schools and secondary boarding schools are developing their talents and aptitudes to their hearts’ content in the children’s palaces and camps built all over the country.

For this reason, pupils and guests from other countries who visited the camps built in scenic places and extracurricular education facilities with modern learning environment said it is just surprising that there is a camp exclusive to children; they really envy the Korean pupils enjoying happy lives under the care of peerless great man; there is hardly a country like the DPRK that provides modern educational environment to schoolchildren; Korean children are lucky children born with all blessings.

Under the warm care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un with ceaseless great dedication to the bright future of the posterity the palaces of learning and homes of happiness built on this land will shine forever as a manifestation of love for the future of fatherland.

-Art Gallery in Hospital

Okryu Children’s Hospital opened on October 13, 9 years ago under the benevolent loving care of the motherly Party. The hospital is faithfully fulfilling its duty as a hospital truly contributing to improvement of children’s health and our people call it house of loving care, children’s palace unique in the world.

The hospital is a 6-story building with a total floor space of more than 32 800 square meters. It is a world-class medical service center for children fit in with various treatment rooms, operation rooms and wards equipped with the latest medical facilities as well as classrooms and recreation rooms for juvenile in-patients.

This is not all.

When looking around Okryu Children’s Hospital, it feels like we are in a fairytale, in an art gallery.

The walls inside the hospital are covered with paintings of scenes from cartoons of our country and world-famous fairy stories.

These paintings, too, reflect the warm care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for our children.

He proposed building of the children’s hospital, personally became a designer, supervisor and builder and organized powerful construction forces. From the issue of providing the latest medical facilities to the issue of naming the hospital, he gave detailed guidance and made great devotion. He also paid deep attention to the work for furnishing the hospital to children’s taste.

Taking account of the children’s mindset which dreads the mere thought of white gown and hospital, he reviewed around 1 700 paintings one by one and personally sent the artists to make sure that children would smile brightly even when they come to the hospital for treatment. Thanks to the parental love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, a fascinating world of fairytale has unfolded in Okryu Children's Hospital giving birth to the new phrase “art gallery in hospital”.

Around the world, there are museums like the Louvre which is famous as the world’s super-class art museum thanks to its history, paintings and the largest number of visitors and the distinctive Chaplin museum showing the life of a celebrated actor who left his mark as the king of comedy in the cinematic history.

However, nowhere in the world is an art gallery in hospital like the one in Okryu Children’s Hospital in which the whole medical service center is decorated with fairy tale paintings favoring the feelings of children.

This is indeed a precious outcome which is only achievable with the noble love for the future by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who hold up our children as treasures of the country and bestows all favors on them to grow up without anything to envy in the world.

Foreign friends who visited Okryu Children’s Hospital said with excitement that the hospital is much more like a palace for children; Korean children are always fully delighted and optimistic free from worries thanks to the great love of Comrade Kim Jong Un who cherishes the dreams of children and takes care of them to blossom out.

Thanks to the warm love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un which is even incomparable to the grace of the sun, the bright smile of our children will become ever more radiant.

-Blessed Triplets

Recently, 530th triplets (one girl, two boys) were born at the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital in our country.

Kim Chun Ran, the mother of the triplets lives in Sonchon County, North Phyongan Province. She was admitted to the Maternity Hospital for more than 170 days and enjoyed the best medical care. The new born babies, first weighed 1.89kg, 1.91kg and 1.74kg respectively, but when they were leaving the hospital they weighed more than 4kg each. They also received the gifts of love, including a gold ring and ornament silver knives.

Our people, whenever they hear about new born triplets, are overwhelmed with joy and delight, and they also recollect with deep emotion the stories of noble love for posterity and future by the peerlessly great men.

President Kim Il Sung said that the more the triplets are born and the more the population increases, the more the country will prosper. And he took benevolent measures that all women who expect triplets are delivered of the babies at Pyongyang Maternity Hospital and the babies are all healthily raised up.

Chairman Kim Jong Il saw to it that the triplets are granted with gifts when they are born, i.e. ornament silver knives (our ancestors wore them as a symbol of self-protection and happiness from the olden times), gold rings (our women treasured them as a symbol of fidelity and wish for eternal happiness) as well as high-quality cloth to be used when they get married.

In July 1994, when all people across the country were shedding tears of blood in the demise of President Kim Il Sung, Chairman Kim Jong Il received a report that triplets born in Changdo-ri, Kimhwa County were at the risk of their lives. In order to save the lives of the mother and the babies, he immediately flew an airplane to the sky where the rain clouds are floating.

The measures of love for triplets taken by President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il still continue on this land thanks to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Today in our country, triplets are under special care even before they are born, and after the birth, they grow up healthily under the love and benefits of the Party.

In the medical institutions, the pregnant women are examined with abdominal ultrasonic diagnosis equipment and all the women pregnant with triplets are brought to the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital where they are provided with the best conditions for delivery. And for those who live far away from the capital city, airplanes fly to bring them.

If they cannot come to the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital due to some unexpected reasons and give birth to the babies in regional hospitals, contingency measures are taken to form a medical team involving obstetricians and nurses of central hospitals and medical specialists of the province and the county.

And the mother and triplets or quadruplets are granted with medical equipment, medicines, baby clothes, high-quality blankets, tens of meters of cloth and cotton wool and various kinds of nutritious food including condensed milk, sugar, seaweed and honey.

Furthermore, subsidies for bringing up the children are paid every month until the triplets are 8 years old.

In the embrace of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who cares about the future generations with warm affection unequalled to the love of their own parents, triplets will enjoy blessed life in the future, too, as they did in the past.

