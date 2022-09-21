An expert on regional issues has said that given that Sadr is considered a controversial person and, theoretically, he follows an aggressive line, he may seek some shares in this regard.

The Iraqi Shiite coordination framework has recently chosen Mohamed Alsoudani as a pick for the primiership of Iraq and I think that regarding the current situation there isn’t any other option to replace him, Hassan Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Given that Sadr is considered a controversial person and theoretically he follows an aggressive line, he may seek some shares in this regard, he said, adding that “but I don’t think that he will oppose the election of Mohamad alsoudani as the prime minister of Iraq.”

In the meantime, it should be noted that Sadr’s opposition probably can’t prevent Alsoudani’s election, he added.

Finally, it seems that Barham Salih once again will be introduced as the president of Iraq, he noted.

