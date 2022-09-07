A massive funeral was held for a 29-year-old Palestinian man who was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Musa Muhammad Sabaaneh, was killed after a large group of Israeli forces, accompanied by about 100 military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the city from several directions and closed its entrances Tuesday morning.

Palestinian media, citing local sources, reported that several Palestinians were also injured during the raid, one of them in critical condition, while many others were arrested.

The regime’s forces also raided several neighborhoods of the city, deploying their snipers on the roofs of some high-rise buildings.

Israeli forces also surrounded an apartment block in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, forcing its residents to leave their apartments before detaining them, including children and women.

Palestinian resistance groups have denounced the latest attack, saying they won’t give up their resistance despite the regime’s escalation and deadly raids across the occupied territories.

"It is our right and the right of our people to fight the Israeli regime… Resistance today is the only language between us and the occupying regime, victory is ours and defeat is for them," they said.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also condemned the raid, saying Palestinians won’t give up their resistance.

The Israeli regime’s military has stepped up its deadly raids on the local population in and around the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin.

Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.

More than 70 Palestinians, including 37 Palestinian children, have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.

