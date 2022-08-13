Mohsen Pakaein has said that the anti-human rights policies of the Taliban against the women and people of Afghanistan are one of the reasons why the world did not recognize this movement a year after it took over.

The former Iranian diplomat in charge of the Afghanistan desk at the foreign ministry said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the fact that regional and extra-regional countries still did not recognize the Taliban after a year have clear reasons.

This movement does not have popular acceptability and didn’t reach to power through election, he said, adding that they also haven’t formed an inclusive government with the presence of ethnic groups and that's why they don’t want the Taliban.

The anti-human rights policies of the Taliban against the women and people of Afghanistan are one of the reasons why the world did not recognize this movement after one year, he added.

The Taliban is not accepted either inside or outside, he said, adding that as long as when this process continues, they will neither gain domestic acceptance nor gain foreign legitimacy.

