President Pezeshkian advocates for enhanced Iran-Lebanon ties

In a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, President Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's commitment to expanding cooperation and strengthening ties with Lebanon and other regional countries, grounded in mutual respect and win-win interactions.

Pezeshkian reiterated his long-standing goal of fostering unity and cohesion within Iran and among neighboring Muslim countries, a commitment he has maintained since his presidential campaign.

He also noted that Iran's approach to strengthening cooperation is rooted in religious teachings, advocating for a principle that encourages mutual respect: "What we wish for ourselves, we should wish for others as well." He expressed confidence that adhering to this principle would prevent issues in diplomatic relations.

