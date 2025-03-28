US bases not to be safe if Iran's sovereignty violated: Ghalibaf
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly reacted to recent US threats against Iran, warning that any violation of Iran’s sovereignty would lead to a massive regional explosion.
“If the Americans violate Iran’s borders, it will be like a spark in a gunpowder depot, igniting the entire region. Their bases and allies will not be safe,” Ghalibaf stated.
Ghalibaf argued that the US calls for negotiations while it's not seeking diplomacy but rather attempting to impose its demands and weaken Iran’s defenses.