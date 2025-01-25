Iran-Armenia relations at unprecedented level: Yerevan
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister says that Tehran and Yerevan are currently enjoying an unprecedented level in their bilateral relations.
On Friday, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the unprecedented relations between Tehran and Yerevan and stated that this country can reach an agreement with Iran on any issue.
Last week, Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership document, and the then US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that a team from the United States would visit Armenia for issues related to border security.