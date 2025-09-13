Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

Neutrality is fine but it cannot apply in face of genocide: Baghaei

Neutrality is fine but it cannot apply in face of genocide: Baghaei
News code : 1685137
The link copied

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says neutrality cannot be justified in the face of genocide, stressing that genuine humanitarianism requires moral courage to denounce atrocity crimes and hold perpetrators accountable.

In a post on X on Friday, Baghaei wrote, “Neutrality in times of war is not indifference. True! But war and genocide are inherently different; ‘neutrality in times of war’ cannot be applied in times of an undisguised genocide that has been raging on for the past 2 years in the open.”

The spokesperson underlined that the ongoing situation must not be treated as an ordinary conflict. “Genuine humanitarianism calls for moral courage to explicitly abhor atrocity crimes and demand accountability for the criminals,” he added.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News