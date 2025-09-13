Neutrality is fine but it cannot apply in face of genocide: Baghaei

In a post on X on Friday, Baghaei wrote, “Neutrality in times of war is not indifference. True! But war and genocide are inherently different; ‘neutrality in times of war’ cannot be applied in times of an undisguised genocide that has been raging on for the past 2 years in the open.”

The spokesperson underlined that the ongoing situation must not be treated as an ordinary conflict. “Genuine humanitarianism calls for moral courage to explicitly abhor atrocity crimes and demand accountability for the criminals,” he added.

