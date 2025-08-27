Several terrorists killed, detained in IRGC operations

The Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force reported on Wednesday morning that its forces, together with the Intelligence Ministry operatives, carried out three joint operations in the cities of Iranshahr, Khash, and Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

According to the statement, during the clashes with terrorist groups, several terrorists were killed and a number of others were arrested.

On Tuesday, Major General Mohammad Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

