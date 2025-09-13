Another Iran-EU meeting possible: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said another round of talks with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is possible, provided that Europe takes a clear decision.

Speaking to IRIB, Araghchi described his talks in Cairo with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as “very serious,” noting that negotiations held in the aftermath of war, with the memory of martyrs constantly present, are neither easy nor a matter for smiles.

He added that while Iran remains engaged in diplomacy, further talks with the European side depend on whether the EU chooses a decisive stance.

