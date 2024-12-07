IAEA claims Iran dramatically accelerating uranium enrichment

"Today the agency is announcing that the production capacity is increasing dramatically of the 60% inventory," Reuters quoted Grossi who was speaking on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

He claimed that Iran's production capacity was set to rise to seven, eight times more, maybe, or even more than the current level of 5-7 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity a month.

Reuters also claimed to have seen a confidential report to IAEA member states, which said Iran had increased enriching uranium to up to 60% at its Natanz and Fordow sites.

