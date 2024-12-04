Iran warns of NTP withdrawal if snapback activated: Dep. FM

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks as quoted by spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, on Tuesday after the senior diplomat engaged in talks in the Swiss city of Geneva with representatives from the UK, France and Germany — the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Takht-Ravanchi announced that at this stage we felt that negotiation could be useful and we talked about various issues, including the nuclear issue. Also, regarding Iran's countermeasures in the event of the resumption of snapback [mechanism], one of the options we raised was to withdraw from the NPT and that we could abandon the NPT,” Rezaei said, according to reports.

The deputy foreign minister stated that they will probably have another round of exchanging views with Europe, and that all discussions were within the framework of regulations, noting that they “participated in the talks without false optimism” he added.

