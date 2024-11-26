Iran to consider national interests in new talks with European powers: Gov’t spox
Iranian government spokeswoman has said that an upcoming meeting between deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European states (France, Germany, and Britain) will be held considering the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency emphasized by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a press conference on Tuesday that the meeting in Geneva on Friday will focus on bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as on exchanging views on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.
Mohajerani expressed hope that peace could be established in the region soon and that the genocide would come to an end.
In response to a question from a journalist of the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun regarding the possibility of negotiations between Iran and the US, she noted that any dialogue requires respect and trust-building, and that respect needs to be operationalized.