Iran started activating advanced centrifuges in response to anti-Tehran resolution: Speaker

In response to the anti-Tehran resolution by the IAEA's BoG, Iran has started the activation of the advanced centrifuges, said Qalibaf during the open session of parliament on Sunday.

The actions of the three European states and the US, which are politically motivated and detrimental, resulted in an unjust resolution regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he noted.

The speaker underlined that the three European countries and the US are using Iran's peaceful nuclear activities as an excuse to advance their illegitimate measures, undermining the credibility and independence of the IAEA and disrupting the constructive collaboration between Iran and the agency.

