Larijani meets with Palestinian resistance groups in Syria

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with representatives of Palestinian resistance groups in Damascus on Thursday evening which was held at the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, the Leader's advisor said that, "It was a good opportunity for me to meet with various officials from Palestinian friends, and they had very good points of view to continue the struggle, which were useful and informative," the Leader's advisor said.

"We agree with these friends that resistance is a way that is useful for the prosperity and well-being of the Muslims in the world and the region and makes them proud and also makes the struggles of the Palestinian people yield results," he asserted.

"We support the noble struggles of the Palestinian people, May God bless them. God willing, victory is near," he continued.





