Iran, Syria determined to prevent tension from spreading to entire region
News code : ۱۵۵۵۵۱۰
During the meeting of the senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister Ali Asghar Khaji with the chief negotiator of Syria in Astana, both sides emphasized confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime and preventing the spread of tension to the entire region.
The 22nd International Meeting on Syria, part of the Astana process led by Iran, Russia, and Turkiye, kicked off in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on Monday.
Asghar Khaji held a meeting and talks with the chief negotiator of Syria and the accompanying delegation in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.