Iran FM to visit Baghdad on Sunday
News code : ۱۵۴۱۸۶۰
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Baghdad on Sunday, following his regional consultations to talk with Iraqi officials.
Iran's Foreign Minister had previously traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to consult on regional developments, especially Israel's attack on Gaza and Lebanon.
Last Wednesday, he talked with his Saudi counterpart and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and then visited Doha for further consultations.