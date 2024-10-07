Iran determined to crush heinous plots of Zionists in region: IRGC chief
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami says Iran is resolved to crush heinous plots of Zionists in the region.
In a message on Monday, Major General Salami congratulated Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on receiving the 'Medal of Conquest' (Fat'h Medal).
Thanks to your brave and wise measures, Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 came to fruition, he pointed out.