Iran, Taliban border guards hold meeting
News code : ۱۵۳۶۶۱۱
The border guards officials of Iran and the Taliban held a meeting to discuss border issues shared between Iran and Afghanistan.
A delegation headed by senior Taliban border commander met and discussed with Iranian border officials.
In the meeting, which was held in order to strengthen the border cooperation between the two sides, important issues such as greater coordination of the border forces to effectively protect the borders and prevent illegal activities, including smuggling, were discussed and conferred on.
Also, the two sides discussed the repair and reconstruction of border fences and other issues related to border management.