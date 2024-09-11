Iran, Iraq presidents meet in Baghdad

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian has arrived in the Iraqi capital to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to the neighboring country Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

The welcoming ceremony was held on Wednesday morning upon the arrival of President Pezeshkian at the Baghdad International Airport.

