Iran's FM underlines using all capacities for developing Iran-Serbia ties
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi In a phone call with his Serbian counterpart stressed using all available mechanisms necessary for developing relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.
Araghchi considered strengthening friendly relations with Serbia and stability in the Balkans among the foreign policy approaches of the current Iranian government.
He emphasized Iran's position to support the territorial integrity of Serbia and fundamentally oppose the border and geopolitical changes in different regions.
Meanwhile, Marko Đurić congratulated Araghchi and expressed hope that friendly relations between the two countries will further expand.