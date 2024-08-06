Iran Will Certainly React to Israeli Crimes: President
Reaffirming Iran’s determination to take retaliatory action against the Israeli regime for the assassination of the Hamas chief in Tehran, President Masoud Pezeshkian gave an assurance that Iran would not seek to escalate crisis in the region.
In a meeting with Secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu, held in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian said the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a blatant violation of international laws and regulations.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but certainly this (Zionist) regime will receive a response for its crimes and audacity," the president stated, Press TV reported.