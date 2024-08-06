Iran Will Certainly React to Israeli Crimes: President

In a meeting with Secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu, held in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian said the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a blatant violation of international laws and regulations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but certainly this (Zionist) regime will receive a response for its crimes and audacity," the president stated, Press TV reported.

