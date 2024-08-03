Iran Acting FM, EU's foreign policy chief talk fallout of Zionists assassination of Hamas chief

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has held phone talks with the European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell over the consequences of the Zionist regime's terror attack that martyred leader of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh as well as the political and security implications of this heinous crime in violation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's national security.

Bagheri referred to the participation of Enrique Mora, as the EU's representative, in the oath-taking ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and stressed that by martyring Ismail Haniyeh, the Zionist regime violated Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty and at the same time jeopardized regional and international peace and stability.

Bagheri said that Iran will definitely exercise its inalienable right to punish the criminal gang ruling occupied Palestine.

The Iranian acting foreign minister also spoke about the UN Security Council emergency meeting that was held at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran and deplored the move by some European countries alongside the US to prevent the condemnation of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh by the top UN body.

