Iraqi PM to take part in Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony
News code : ۱۵۰۹۰۱۱
The Iraqi prime minister will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian next week.
Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani will partake in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President-Elect Pezeshkian, an Iraqi website “Baghdad Today” quoted an official at the Foreign Ministry of Iraq as saying.
The Iraqi prime minister has been officially invited to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, the source added.