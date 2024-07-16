Beijing is ready to cooperate with Pezeshkian government: Chinese FM Spox

What is China's opinion?

Lin Jian said that China appreciates the message of President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the relations between Iran and China, adding, "Friendly relations between our two countries go back centuries. Over the past 50 years, especially since the two countries established diplomatic relations, bilateral relations have enjoyed healthy and stable growth."

He pointed out that China and Iran, facing the complex regional and international landscape, supported each other and stood by each other, increased strategic mutual trust, promoted relations and cooperation in various fields, and healthy communication and coordination in regional affairs and international affairs have maintained that it has benefited both nations and contributed to regional and global peace and stability.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said tgat China values ​​its relations with Iran and is ready to cooperate with the new Iranian government to continuously advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China.