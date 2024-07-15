Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran resumes work
News code : ۱۵۰۵۵۱۰
Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran resumed its work at a new address on Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has announced, according to reports released by Azeri sources.
The embassy reopened following the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran.
Iran has taken appropriate measures to ensure security in front of the new embassy building in compliance with its obligation on diplomatic protection within the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations” framework, News.Az reported.