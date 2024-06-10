Iran rejects Doha PGCC foreign ministerial meeting’s unconstructive futile statement

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has slammed some provisions in the final statement of the 160th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Doha regarding Iran as unconstructive and futile.

Kanaani dismissed the clause on the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and stressed that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs are an inseparable and eternal part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territory.

He further stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers any claim on the three mentioned islands as interference in its internal affairs and territory and strongly condemns it.”

Meanwhile, referring to a clause on Iran’s nuclear program, Kanaani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed to international laws and its obligations, therefore it regards the unfounded statements on its peaceful nuclear program as worthless.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said including Kuwait's unilateral claim on the Arash Field in the final statement of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council meeting was an unacceptable move.

Kanaani said, “Issuing repeated statements and making unilateral claims have no legal value and do not prove any right for the Kuwaiti side.”

The spokesperson said such stances and approaches are futile, adding the only logical solution that can achieve results is to return to the technical and legal negotiating table and bilateral talks in order to reach a lasting deal based on good neighborliness and respect for mutual interests.

Kanaani reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s right in the joint field based on records of bilateral talks, adding, “We suggest that the Kuwaiti officials refrain from turning to futile political and media tactics on the legal and technical issue of the Arash joint field.”

In the end, the spokesperson of Iran’s diplomatic service stressed, “Based on its strategic vision and principled policies, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government has always thought the solution to regional problems is based on interaction and cooperation with its neighbors and it welcomes constructive initiatives in bilateral and multilateral relations and cooperation.”

