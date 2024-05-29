Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran’s acting FM to tour regional states after Israel’s massacre in Rafah

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagher Kani says he is to tour a couple of regional countries concerning the Zionist regime’s crimes in occupied Palestine.

He made the remarks after a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

Regarding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Tehran, Bagheri Kani said that there has been a mutual invitation from both sides, but the time of the visit has not yet been finalized.

 

