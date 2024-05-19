Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan meet

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Mr Ilham Aliyev, presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, met each other before noon on Sunday during the official opening ceremony of the joint project of Qiz Qalasi Dam on the Aras border river and discussed bilateral and regional relations and issues.

