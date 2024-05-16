Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran summons Australian diplomat over illegal unjustified sanctions

News code : ۱۴۸۲۳۲۰
The Australian Embassy’s charge d’affaires in Tehran was summoned to Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday following Canberra’s move to impose new sanctions on a number of top Iranian officials and institutions.

The director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth Department of Asia and Pacific conveyed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest against Australia’s irresponsible measure to impose the illegal and unjustified embargoes, to the Australian diplomat.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to reciprocate the move.

The Australian chargé d’affaires said he would convey Iran’s stance to Canberra as soon as possible.

 

