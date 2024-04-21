Netanyahu may want to drag Washington into a confrontation with Tehran: Safadi

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may want to drag Washington into a confrontation with Iran and that he is the one who benefits most from the escalation in the region to divert attention from Gaza.

Al-Safadi said in an interview with the American CNN network, “Escalation in the region will be very dangerous for everyone,” adding that “Netanyahu may want to drag the United States into a confrontation with Iran.”

The Jordanian Foreign Minister considered, "The party that benefits most from this escalation is Netanyahu, who wants to divert attention from the Gaza Strip."

Al -Safadi condemned all actions that threaten to drag the region into war , following talk of an Israeli attack near a military base in Isfahan, Iran, for which Israel did not officially claim responsibility.