US given necessary warning about Israeli aggression: Iran FM

In a message posted on X social network, Amirabdollahian wrote that he had even emphasized the issue during phone conversations with Russian, Belgian, Dutch, and Cypriot counterparts earlier Saturday.

He noted that ideas were discussed and Iran’s stands were explained regarding the recent Israeli airstrike on the diplomatic mission in Damascus and the Tel Aviv regime’s violations of international laws and Vienna Conventions.

Iran FM speaks with European counterparts

On Saturday, Amirabdollahian held telephone conversations with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and discussed the latest developments in the region and bilateral relations.

Referring to the successful experiences of the two countries in helping each other to resolve problems, Amirabdollahian considered it important to continue consultations at different levels. He also hoped that the rotating presidency of Belgium over the European Union will help boost regional and international peace and stability.

Amirabdollahian hailed Belgium's stance on Gaza and said that establishing a lasting ceasefire in Palestine and stopping the genocide and war crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank is the only effective way to bring peace in West Asia.

Lahbib, for her part, condemned the attack on Iran's diplomatic mission in Damascus but called for efforts to prevent the spread of tensions.

In yet another phone call, Amirabdollahian exchanged views on bilateral and regional development, including the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza with Constantinos Kombos, Foreign Minister Cyprus,

The top Iranian diplomat explained the positions of his country on bilateral ties. Kombos, for his part, called Israel's attack on Iran’s diplomatic building unacceptable but urged to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Also on Saturday, Amirabdollahian discussed a wide range of issues with Dutch Foreign Minister, Hanke Bruins Slot.

Both diplomats emphasized the importance of maintaining the path of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries at different levels.

Referring to the Israeli regime's attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Amirabdollahian accused the US, Britain and France of creating obstacles in issuing even a statement on the flagrant violation of international regulations and conventions.

He also called for the end of the genocide in Gaza as the way out of the turmoil in the region and warned that everyone will suffer if the international community fails to stop the Israeli regime’s genocidal war. Slot echoed Amirabdollahian’s call and said that expanding the scope of the war is not in anyone's interest.

